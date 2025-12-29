Zonal panels table proposals for MCD budget, emphasis on additional revenue

New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has begun finalising the budget for 2026-27, with zonal priorities taking centre stage at a special meeting of the Standing Committee held on Monday.

During the meeting, chairpersons of the Zonal Committees put forward a range of suggestions, laying particular emphasis on two key areas, which were the exploration and expansion of additional revenue resources and greater transparency in expenditure.

Chairpersons of various zonal Committees presented budget proposals for their respective areas. The zones that made presentations included City Sadar Paharganj, West, Central, Keshav Puram, Civil Lines, Rohini, Karol Bagh, South, Najafgarh, Shahdara North, Shahdara South and Narela.

Satya Sharma, Chairperson of the Standing Committee, said that all suggestions received from the zones would be incorporated to prepare a public-centric and practical budget.

"The budget was not merely a statement of income and expenditure, but a roadmap for the city's development that must reflect the expectations and needs of citizens," she said.

Sharma added that addressing the imbalance between income and expenditure remained a key challenge for the Corporation. She said it was necessary to reduce the financial deficit while enhancing revenue through various means, so that adequate budgetary provisions could be made for development works without imposing any additional financial burden on the Corporation.

During the meeting, zonal committee chairpersons highlighted several potential avenues to augment the Corporation's revenue. These included the optimal utilisation of community centres and the identification of new residential and commercial properties to bring them under the tax net.

Members also stressed that traditional revenue sources such as property tax, advertisement fees, parking charges and licence fees should be simplified and streamlined to encourage honest tax compliance. They recommended promoting online portals, digital payments and a single-window system, while ensuring that no additional tax burden is placed on the common citizen. PTI VBH MR