Zoological Survey of India discovers new pangolin species

Kolkata, Jan 10 (PTI) Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) scientists identified a new pangolin species which diverged from the Chinese pangolin (Manis pentadactyla) around 3.4 million years ago, the organisation said in a statement on Friday.

The ZSI said the discovery of the Indo-Burmese pangolin (Manis indo-burmanica) sheds light on the evolutionary diversity of pangolins, likely influenced by dramatic geo-climatic changes in the region, one of the world’s biodiversity hotspots.

The study, led by Mukesh Thakur of the ZSI, used cutting-edge genomic tools to analyse mitochondrial genomes.

"This discovery is a testament to the power of modern genetic tools in uncovering hidden diversity. The Indo-Burmese pangolin not only enriches our understanding of Asian pangolins but also emphasises the need for region-specific conservation efforts," Thakur said.

Lenrik Konchok Wangmo, a PhD scholar at the University of Calcutta, also played a crucial role in this research, particularly in identifying the paratype specimens from Arunachal Pradesh.

"It is a privilege to contribute to such an important discovery. This species adds a new dimension to pangolin conservation, highlighting the importance of protecting their habitats from threats like poaching and habitat degradation," Wangmo said.

Genetic analysis confirmed that the Indo-Burmese pangolin diverged from the Chinese pangolin during the Pliocene (5.33 to 1.8 million years ago) and Pleistocene (1.8 million to 11,000 years ago), periods marked by significant climatic and geological shifts.

The species is found in parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and possibly extends to Nepal, Bhutan, and Myanmar, the statement added. PTI SUS MNB