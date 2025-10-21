Zoram People's Movement confident of victory in Dampa bypoll: Mizoram CM Lalduhoma

Aizawl, Oct 21 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Tuesday expressed confidence that the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) will win the November 11 Dampa Assembly bypoll.

Launching the election campaign at West Phaileng village in Mamit district where the Assembly constituency is located, Lalduhoma said electoral trends in the state have historically favoured the ruling party in assembly bypolls.

He claimed that past instances also showed that opposition parties won bypolls on only two occasions.

"Victory in an assembly bypoll is believed to favour the ruling party. I am hopeful that we will win the upcoming Dampa bypoll unless it goes wrong," the ZPM leader said while addressing party workers.

"Dampa area has been under the Congress and Mizo National Front (MNF) rule for about 38 years. We hold both the parties responsible for the deplorable situation of the place," the CM said.

On Monday, Lalduhoma had said his government is making massive efforts to develop Mamit, the lone aspirational district in the northeastern state.

He had said over Rs 700 crore has been allocated to address water shortage in Dampa area.

Five candidates filed their papers for the bypoll till Tuesday, the last date for filing nominations, according to election officials.

Ruling ZPM has fielded Mizo singer and preacher Vanlalsailova, main opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) nominated its senior vice-president and former health minister Dr R Lalthangliana and Congress fielded its vice-president and former transport minister John Rotluangliana.

The BJP nominated its leader Lalhmangaiha, and a relatively small party, People's Conference, also fielded its vice-president K Zahmingthanga.

Nomination papers will be scrutinised on Wednesday and the deadline for withdrawal of candidature is Friday.

The Dampa bypoll was necessitated by the death of incumbent MNF MLA Lalrintluanga Sailo on July 21.

There are 20,790 voters, including 10,185 women, in Dampa assembly segment, according to the final rolls published on September 30. MNB