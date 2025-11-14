Zoramthanga attributes collective efforts, dedication of party workers for MNF victory in Dampa

Aizawl, Nov 14 (PTI) Mizoram's main opposition party Mizo National Front (MNF) president Zoramthanga on Friday attributed the collective efforts and dedication of party workers for the MNF winning the by-election to the Dampa assembly seat in Mamit district.

In the Dampa Assembly bypoll, MNF candidate Dr R Lalthangliana defeated his nearest rival, Vanlalsailova of the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), by a margin of 562 votes, according to the results announced by the Election Commission.

Lalthangliana, who lost his home turf, South Tuipui, to ZPM's debutante and footballer Jeje Lalpekhlua in the 2023 assembly polls, secured 6,981 votes, which is 40.23 per cent of the total votes against Vanlalsailova, who secured 6,419 votes (36.61%) of the total votes polled in the bypoll.

The MNF retained the Dampa seat, which fell vacant after the death of its incumbent legislator, Lalrintluanga Sailo on July 21.

"The Almighty blessed our collective efforts, dedication and robust coordination at a time when the ZPM's wave is still blowing. We are highly indebted to the people for choosing our senior vice president Dr R Lalthangliana to fill the vacuum left by our departed MLA," Zoramthanga said while addressing the victory celebration at the MNF office here.

The former chief minister also exuded hope that his party will retain power in the next assembly to be held in 2028.

He claimed that the divine always guides the MNF and unseat it from power when it becomes too proud, but reinstates the party to power whenever Mizoram faces serious challenges like the famine, fire incident, swine fever outbreak, Covid-19 pandemic and border dispute, among others.

Lalthangliana also attributed his victory to collective efforts by the party, his close association with the Dampa people, and his political experience and seniority.

"There was good coordination among us. I have travelled across the entire constituency at least 6 times during the campaign, which gave me an advantage in establishing close relations with the people. Moreover, people were familiar with me as I have been an MLA and a cabinet minister for several years. This political experience and seniority helped to win the heart of the people," the 69-year-old teacher turned politician told PTI.

Lalthangliana was first elected to the state assembly in 1989 on the MNF ticket, and this is going to be his seventh time as a legislator.

He is currently the senior vice president of the MNF and was a cabinet minister in the last MNF dispensation headed by Zoramthanga during 2018-2023, holding health, commerce and industries and higher and technical education portfolios.

A total of 83.07 per cent of 20,888 voters exercised their franchise in the Dampa bypoll held on Tuesday.

According to results announced by the Election Commission on Friday, Congress nominee John Rotluangalian secured third place with 2,39 votes, while BJP candidate Lalhmingthanga bagged fourth place, securing 1,541 votes.

People's Conference party candidate K. Zahmingthanga secured 50 votes.

With the MNF winning the Dampa seat, its strength in the Mizoram Assembly again rose to 10, while the ruling ZPM has 27 MLAs, BJP two legislators and Congress has one member.