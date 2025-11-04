Zoramthanga launches attack on ZPM over governance

Aizawl, Nov 4 (PTI) Mizo National Front (MNF) president Zoramthanga on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government headed by Chief Minister Lalduhoma, claiming that the patriotic youths have become sick of its rule.

He said that the ZPM government is undergoing a 'test' and is under a scanner to find out whether it is good or bad.

"The patriotic young people are bored with the ZPM government. By destiny, the MNF lost the 2023 assembly polls and the ZPM won. It is just an experimental government. It begins its rule with wearing sackcloth, a Biblical sign of repentance, which is followed by amending the prohibition law," the former chief minister said while addressing a political training in south Mizoram's Lunglei district.

"The ZPM has sold our lands, and they are trying to dispose of our assets. It illegally awards contracts. Roads are in such bad condition that non-tribal travellers can't find roads while travelling in vehicles. The number of lies ZPM has told is innumerable," the former rebel leader turned politician said.

Zoramthanga said that the MNF, when it returns to power, will reform and erase all the bad things that have been done by the ZPM.

Although the government levied cess for road construction, roads have not been improved and repaired, he said.

"The ZPM is being scanned by voters in all parts of the state. It will hardly win assembly seats. We should make efforts to strengthen our party as we are nearing MNF's year of victory," Zoramthanga said.

During the political training, Zoramthanga also inducted 224 new voters from ZPM, Congress and BJP into the MNF. PTI CORR RG