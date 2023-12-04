Mizoram elections: Zoramthanga to meet Governor; likely to resign

Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga is likely to meet Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Monday evening to tender his resignation following his party's debacle in the assembly polls, officials said.

"The CM will meet the governor around 4 pm. He is likely to offer his resignation," an official at the Chief Minister's Office said.

The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) is racing towards power in Mizoram, having already won 26 seats and leading in another as votes were being counted for assembly elections, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) has won seven seats and is leading in three others, but several of its senior leaders were either trailing or have already lost.

Zoramthanga himself is on the verge of losing. He is trailing in the Aizawl East-I seat to ZPM's Lalthansanga by over 2,100 votes after three rounds of counting.