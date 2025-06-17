Zorawar trail bike rally concludes in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh

Pithoragarh, Jun 17 (PTI) An eight-day 'Zorawar trail bike rally' managed by the Panchshul brigade of the Indian Army concluded on Tuesday at the Hari Singh Thapa Sports Stadium here.

The concluding ceremony was witnessed by several sportspersons, Army officers and officials from the district administration including the Pithoragarh DM and SP, an Army spokesperson said.

The adventure bike rally is named after Zorawar Singh (1786-1841), a military general of the Dogra Rajput ruler, Gulab Singh, who served as the Raja of Jammu under the Sikh Empire.

Zorawar Singh is hailed for his role in the victories over the kingdoms of Ladakh, Tibet and Baltistan.

"The bike rally passes through places associated with Zorawar Singh's Army expedition in the 19th century. These places include Gurudwara Nanakmatta Sahib, Kali Mata temple, Om Parvat, the Old Lipulekh pass, Adi Kailash and Parvati Kund in its 8-days voyage," the Army spokesperson said.

The chief guest on the occasion was Maj Gen Rajendra Roy, Chief of Staff Uttar Bharat area.

Twenty-three Army bikers including four women took part in the rally, the spokesperson said. PTI COR ALM ALM KSS KSS