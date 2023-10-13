Zormtahnga claims 'wave' in favour of MNF

Aizawl, Oct 13(PTI)Mizoram chief minister and Mizo ational Front (MNF) president Zoramthanga on Friday claimed that a “wave” in favour of the ruling party is growing as assembly polls draw nearer.

The chief minister was addressing the MNF’s campaign kickoff programme in south Mizoram's Lunglei town.

Addressing party workers, Zoramthanga said the MNF is confident of retaining power as the party's influence is steadily increasing over the past few months and a "wave was discernible" in its favour.

"There are people who pray more than us that the MNF retains power," the chief minister said. The MNF president said that his party stands for the unity of all Zo ethnic tribes irrespective of their domicile and works for their well-being.

He said that MNF government has objected the Centre's directive to deport refugees from Myanmar and Bangladesh.

On the state's financial condition, Zoramthanga, who also holds the finance portfolio, said that the state has been greatly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic as a result of which development projects could not be expedited as planned.

He said that Mizoram also did not receive its share of taxes and grants from the Centre and its own tax collections were lower due to the pandemic.

Despite these financial constraints and other hurdles, development projects were not halted, he said.

The chief minister also said that the state also currently hosts over 50,000 refugees and internally displaced people from Myanmar, Bangladesh and Manipur. PTI COR -- JRC