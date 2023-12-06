ZP education officer booked for amassing assets worth over Rs 5.85 cr with wife, son: ACB

Pune, Dec 6 (PTI) A Zilla Parishad education officer has been booked for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets worth more than Rs 5.85 crore through corrupt means in Solapur district of Maharashtra along with his wife and son, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials said on Wednesday.

The accused is identified as Kiran Lohar. A case was also registered against his son and wife under the Prevention of Corruption Act for allegedly encouraging and assisting him in amassing assets disproportionate to his sources of income.

In a similar action, ACB officials have registered a case against a retired education officer with a secondary school department in Sangli for allegedly amassing assets worth more than Rs 82 lakh through corrupt means. PTI SPK NSK