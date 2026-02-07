ZP elections in Maharashtra: Video shows 14-year-old `casting vote' in Akluj

Pune, Feb 7 (PTI) A viral video showed a 14-year-old boy accompanied by his candidate father casting a vote at Akluj in Solapur district in Saturday's Zilla Parishad elections.

Arjun Sinh Mohite Patil's son is seen standing next to his father inside a polling booth at Yashwant Nagar, and pressing the EVM button.

Mohite Patil said the boy only wanted to see how voting is done.

"My son wanted to see how a vote is cast and that is why I took him inside. The polling officials raised objections, but I requested them to allow him to stand next to me while I cast my vote. I do not think there is anything objectionable in this," he said. PTI SPK KRK