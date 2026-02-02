ZP elections: Maharashtra govt declares paid holiday for employees

Mumbai, Feb 2 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Monday declared a paid holiday for employees of industries, private companies and commercial establishments on February 7 for the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections.

The industries, labour and mining department, in its order, stated that all registered voters aged 18 years and above are expected to vote in every election, and it is mandatory to facilitate employees to exercise their franchise on polling day.

The directive noted that despite legal provisions, some establishments failed to grant leave, depriving workers of their voting rights.

Twelve Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis in the state will go to the polls on February 7, and the votes will be counted on February 9.

The department directed that employees who are voters in the concerned constituencies must be granted paid leave on polling day, even if they are working outside the areas where elections are being held.

The order will apply to all establishments under the industries, energy and labour departments, including factories, private companies, shops, commercial establishments, residential hotels, eateries, theatres, business and industrial units, IT companies, shopping centres, malls and retail outlets, it said.

The decision follows instructions issued by the State Election Commission to ensure maximum voter participation in the local body polls, the order stated.