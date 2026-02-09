ZP, panchayat polls: People's trust in Shiv Sena, party's rural base has increased, says Shinde

Mumbai, Feb 9 (PTI) Buoyed by Shiv Sena's success in the Zilla Parishad and panchayat samiti polls, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said the people's trust in the party has increased and its base in the rural areas has grown stronger.

Shinde also remembered late Ajit Pawar and said had he been alive, the Mahayuti would have celebrated its success together. Pawar died in an air crash on January 28.

Shinde said the Shiv Sena performed a hat-trick of victories in the ZP and panchayat samiti polls after its success in the municipal council and nagar panchayat and municipal corporation polls.

"In these polls, people's trust in the party has increased," Shinde said.

The BJP-led Mahayuti swept the Zilla Parishad and panchayat samiti polls in Maharashtra, results of which were declared on Monday, continuing the winning streak that started with the stellar performance in the 2024 assembly polls.

The Mahayuti won 552 of 731 ZP seats and more than 1,000 of the 1,462 panchayat samiti seats, the State Election Commission said.

In the ruling Mahayuti, the BJP led with 225 ZP seats, followed by 165 for the Nationalist Congress Party and 162 for the Shiv Sena.

In the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, the Congress emerged on top with 55 ZP seats, followed by 43 for the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and 26 for Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP). The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena won a seat each in Latur and Ratnagiri.

Independents won 20 seats, unrecognised parties registered with the SEC got 14 and parties registered with SEC won seven.

"With this success of Shiv Sena, its base in the rural areas have become stronger," Shinde added.

He said party's victory in Ratnagiri, Raigad and Sindhudurg has once again proved that the people of Konkan are behind the Shiv Sena.

The dream of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray to take the party in every village is being realised, Shinde added.

In the 1462 seats in 125 panchayat samitis, the BJP won 459, followed by 306 for the NCP and 302 for the Shiv Sena.

The Congress won 97, NCP (SP) 46 and Shiv Sena (UBT) 89. The MNS won two seats, Independents 31, unrecognised parties registered with SEC 36, while parties recognised outside the state but registered with the SEC got 17 seats. PTI PR BNM