ZP polls: Cong candidate in Latur withdraws amid abduction allegations

Latur, Jan 28 (PTI) A Congress woman candidate for the Latur Zilla Parishad elections, who was allegedly kidnapped, has pulled out of the poll race on the last day of withdrawal of nominations.
Anjali Sunil Chaudhary turned up under heavy police security at a college in Nilanga tehsil on Tuesday and withdrew her nomination for the February 5 zilla parishad polls in Maharashtra.
District Congress chief Abhay Salunkhe had earlier submitted a police complaint, alleging that Chaudhary was abducted.
However, she arrived in a high-security convoy and formally withdrew from the race on Tuesday.
Following Chaudhary's withdrawal, only two candidates remain in the fray, one from the BJP and an independent.
Addressing a poll rally on Tuesday, Latur Congress MLA Amit Deshmukh accused the BJP of political intimidation. PTI COR GK