ZP polls: Sena (UBT) candidate tries to vandalise desk put up by rival in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Feb 7 (PTI) A Shiv Sena (UBT) nominee attempted to vandalise a booth set up by a BJP-backed candidate during the Zilla Parishad elections in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Saturday.
No police complaint has been lodged in connection with the incident in the Wadgaon Kolhati area, an official from the MIDC Waluj police station told PTI. A video of the episode has gone viral on social media.
Sena (UBT) candidate Anil Chordiya reached the booth, where his opponent Sachin Garad was helping voters find their names on the list. However, Chordiya thought money was being distributed there, the official said.
The video shows Chordiya talking animatedly with some persons.
“When he found nothing unusual, he just threw a plastic chair. Nobody was injured, nor was any police complaint filed. It was a small matter, and the polling went on peacefully,” added the official. PTI AW NR