ZP school headmaster arrested for sexually assaulting 7-year-old girl

Thane, Sep 27 (PTI) The in-charge headmaster of a Zilla Parishad (ZP) school in Thane district was arrested on Saturday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl, a police official said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Suhas Hemade identified the accused as Mahendra Gopal Khairnar (47), a teacher holding the post of in-charge headmaster at the Thane Zilla Parishad school in Nilje village near Dombivli.

He has been charged under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for rape and other offences, the ACP said.

"The victim has said Khairnar misbehaved with her during school break. The FIR was lodged on the complaint of her parents. Further probe is underway," another official said. PTI COR BNM