ZPM, HPC forge alliance for Sinlung Hills Council polls

Aizawl, Oct 1 (PTI) The ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and Hmar People's Convention (HPC) on Tuesday forged an electoral alliance for Sinlung Hills Council (SHC) polls due in November.

As per the agreement, the ZPM will contest in eight of the total 12 seats in the SHC polls, while HPC will contest the remaining four seats, ZPM president Lalliansawta said.

Lalliansawta and HPC president Rohringa signed the the pre-poll agreement.

The two parties had tied up and worked together in three constituencies in the last assembly polls held in 2023.

Mizoram State Election Commissioner H Lalthlangliana said that the schedule for elections to the SHC will be announced on Thursday.

There are 23,789 voters, including 11,914 female voters in SHC, according to the final roll published on Monday.

The SHC has 12 constituencies, comprising 31 villages in the Hmar-dominated northeastern part of Mizoram, covering three assembly constituencies in the Aizawl, Kolasib and Saitual districts.

In the last polls held on 5 November 2019, the Mizo National Front (MNF)-HPC combine bagged 10 seats, and the other two were won by independent candidates.

However, in the last five years, there has been a frequent change in the power dynamics in the council and the ZPM-HPC alliance is currently in power.

The SHC was established on July 9, 2018, as a result of the peace accord signed between the Mizoram government and the erstwhile underground Hmar People’s Convention (Democratic) or HPC(D).

The council has 12 elected members and two nominated seats. It is headed by a Chief Executive Member. PTI CORR NN