Aizawl: ZPM candidate Richard Vanlalhmangaiha was leading by 1,537 votes over his nearest rival K Vanlalvena of the MNF in the lone Lok Sabha seat in Mizoram, according to early trends available on the EC website.

Counting is underway at 13 centres in the northeastern state.

A total of 56.6 per cent of over 8.56 lakh voters exercised their franchise in Lok Sabha polls in the state on April 19.