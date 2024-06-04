ZPM leads in Mizoram's lone LS seat by nearly 58,000 votes

Aizawl, Jun 4 (PTI) Ruling ZPM candidate Richard Vanlalhmangaiha was leading in the lone Lok Sabha seat in Mizoram by 57,897 votes over his nearest rival K Vanlalvena of the MNF, according to trends available.

ZPM secured 1,74,099 votes, while MNF got 1,16,202 votes, while Congress candidate Lalbiakzama secured 82,410 votes, as per trends available till 10.40 am.

Counting of votes was underway at 13 centres in the state amid tight security arrangements.

Six candidates, including an Independent nominee, were in the fray in the polls to the lone Lok Sabha seat in the northeastern state. PTI COR ACD