ZPM meet on Tuesday evening to decide on formation of next Mizoram govt

Aizawl: Lalduhoma, the chief ministerial face of the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) in Mizoram will hold a meeting with the newly elected party candidates and other leaders on Tuesday evening to decide on the formation of the next government in the state, a party leader said.

Advertisment

ZPM emerged victorious in the assembly polls on Monday, bagging 27 of the total 40 seats.

The formation of the council of ministers and distribution of portfolios will be the top agenda of the meeting, he said.

"Lalduhoma will hold a meeting with elected MLAs, Val Upa Council, the decision-making body of the party, and other leaders, at 8 pm on Tuesday. We will stake claim to form the government after the meeting," the ZPM leader said.

Advertisment

Lalduhoma is likely to meet Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati at 10 am on Wednesday to stake the claim for the formation of the next government, an official said.

"The council of ministers is likely to be sworn in on Friday," a ZPM source said.

The timeline of the swearing-in ceremony will be finalised after the meeting between Lalduhoma and the governor.

Advertisment

Lalduhoma, an ex-IPS officer who had served as the security in-charge of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, on Monday expressed satisfaction with his party winning a majority of the seats in the House and emphasised the importance of building strong ties with the Union government.

Senior Election Commission officers of the state will also meet the governor on Tuesday evening to submit due-constitution notification of the state assembly elections, the official added.

The ZPM swept the state assembly polls on Monday, dethroning the incumbent Mizo National Front (MNF) which got only 10 seats. The BJP trailed far behind with just two seats and the Congress just one.

The MNF had secured 26 seats in the 2018 assembly elections.

Polling for the 40-member assembly polls was held on November 7, where more than 82 per cent of over 8.57 lakh voters exercised their franchise.