ZPM, MNF, Cong announce candidates for LADC polls in Mizoram

Aizawl, Nov 12 (PTI) Mizoram's ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and opposition parties Mizo National Front (MNF) and the Congress on Wednesday released names of their candidates for the upcoming elections to the Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC).
Polling for the 25-member LADC, one of the three autonomous districts in the state, will be held on December 3. Votes will be counted on December 9.
ZPM president Lalliansawta announced the names of 25 candidates during a function held at the party office in Aizawl.
He said the party formed an 8-member search committee to scout and study the best contenders for the LADC polls, as about 116 people expressed their willingness to contest the polls. The final 25 candidates were selected carefully by a secret ballot.
MNF president Zoramthanga announced the names of party candidates for the LADC polls in a function held at the party office here.
The party will contest all 25 seats in the Lai council.
The Congress also released the names of 10 candidates on Wednesday.
Congress spokesperson Dr. Lallianchhunga said the party will contest all the seats, and the names of candidates for the remaining 15 seats will be declared later.
BJP media convener Johny Lalthanpuia said the party will finalise its list in consultation with the central leadership before making it public.
According to the schedule announced by the Mizoram State Election Commission, the last date for filing nomination papers is November 14, while candidates can withdraw their names latest by November 17.
A total of 56,873 voters, including 29,019 women, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the LADC polls.
In the last LADC polls held in 2020, the MNF, then the ruling party of the state, won 20 out of the 25 seats, while the BJP and Congress bagged one each. Three independent candidates were also elected.
The term of the present council will expire on December 18.
The LADC was created in 1972 under the sixth schedule for the Lai tribal people. Besides the 25 elected members, it has 4 nominated members. PTI CORR NN