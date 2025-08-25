ZPM names Mizo singer Vanlalsailova as candidate for Dampa by-poll

Aizawl, Aug 25 (PTI) The ruling party of Mizoram, Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), on Monday named well-known Mizo singer Vanlalsailova as the party candidate for the by-poll to the Dampa constituency.
The date of the by-election, however, is yet to be announced.
Dampa seat in west Mizoram's Mamit district has been lying vacant following the death of incumbent Mizo National Front (MNF) legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo on July 21.
ZPM president Lalliansawta declared Vanlalsailova as the party candidate for Dampa bypoll during a party function in Aizawl.
Congratulating Vanlalsailova on his nomination, the ZPM president urged party workers to work collectively for the upcoming by-poll.
Vanlalsailova had contested the last assembly polls in November 2023 and lost to Lalrintluanga Sailo by a margin of 292 votes.
The Mizo gospel singer, who hailed from West Phaileng in Dampa constituency, said that he was given an opportunity for the second time by the Almighty to work for the progress of the seat.
While urging the constituency people to vote for him, Vanlalsailova emphasised the need for being part of the ruling side to usher in development.
Other political parties are yet to announce the names of their candidates.