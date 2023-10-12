ZPM will give top priority to farmers: Lalduhoma

Aizawl, Oct 12 (PTI) Opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) leader and its chief ministerial candidate Lalduhoma on Thursday asserted that his party would give top priority to farmers if it comes to power in Mizoram in the November 7 assembly elections.

Advertisment

He also promised to construct three new hydroelectric dams to generate around 300 MW of power and not to hike power tariffs for the next five years.

Addressing a ZPM block conference at Khawrihnim village in Mamit district, he asserted that around 60 per cent of the state's population is dependent on agriculture and allied sectors.

"ZPM will give topmost priority to the uplift and development of farmers. We will modernise agriculture," he said.

Lalduhoma said that more terrace farming will be done on hills with gentle slopes. He said a proper plan will be made for growing the cattle rearing sector. PTI COR ACD