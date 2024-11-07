ZPM wins New Vervek seat in SHC taking its tally to 4

Aizawl, Nov 7 (PTI) Ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) has won the New Vervek seat raising its tally to 4 in the 12-member Sinlung Hills Council (SHC) polls, an official said on Thursday.

Advertisment

Votes for the New Vervek seat were recounted on Wednesday following a complaint by the ZPM after its rival Mizo National Front (MNF) won the seat by a margin of one vote on the counting day on Tuesday, he said.

After recounting at a district election officer's office in Aizawl on Wednesday, ZPM nominee Lalhlunchhunga was officially declared elected and he defeated his nearest opponent MNF candidate Lalnuntlanga by a margin of 12 votes, the official said.

In the SHC polls held on Tuesday, the main opposition MNF- Hmar People's Convention (Reformed) won a majority by securing 7 seats.

Advertisment

The MNF won 5 seats on its own, while the HPC(R) bagged two seats.

The Congress won 1 seat out of the 12 seats it contested. PTI CORR RG