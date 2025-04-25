ZSI documents four spider species from NE region

Kolkata, Apr 25 (PTI) Researchers from the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI), Kolkata, have documented four spider species from the north-eastern region, including two previously unknown to science and two recorded for the first time in the country.

According to a ZSI spokesperson, these discoveries underscore the considerable, yet largely unexplored biodiversity of the region, and emphasise the critical need for ongoing biodiversity research.

"The two new identified species, Psechrus chizami, were discovered in Nagaland, while Psechrus nathanael has been recorded in both Nagaland and Meghalaya. With these additions, the total number of Psechrus species identified in India now stands at seven," the spokesperson said.

The research team, comprising Dr. Souvik Sen, Dr. Sudhin PP and Shouvik Mali, also documented the presence of Pardosa tuberosa and Thiania abdominalis within a relatively undisturbed habitat in Meghalaya.

The wolf spider, Pardosa tuberosa, exhibits a high degree of sensitivity to environmental changes. Its declining population serve as an indicator of deteriorating ecosystem health and habitat disturbance, thereby highlighting its potential as a significant bio-indicator species, she added.

Sen, the principal investigator of this study, said, "This discovery holds considerable significance and underscores the substantial, yet largely untapped, potential for further biodiversity research within these ecosystems. Continued exploration of these diverse habitats is likely to reveal numerous additional species awaiting scientific documentation." ZSI director Dhriti Banerjee told PTI, "This finding represents an initial step, and further comprehensive surveys will be undertaken in the unexplored regions of the Northeast given its unparalleled biodiversity. A significant portion of the region’s fauna remains undiscovered." PTI SUS MNB