ZSI, IIT-Madras unveil India’s first metagenomic profile of municipal drinking water

Kolkata, Oct 28 (PTI) In a landmark collaboration combining cutting-edge genomics with public health priorities, scientists from the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI), Kolkata, and the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) have unveiled the country’s first comprehensive metagenomic profile of municipal drinking water.

A ZSI statement on Tuesday said the pioneering study reveals microbial diversity and antibiotic resistance gene (ARG) patterns that carry significant implications for the nation's One Health initiative.

Metagenomics is the study of genetic material from an entire community of organisms, typically microbes, within a specific environment and involves directly extracting and sequencing DNA or RNA from a sample.

The study, titled 'Metagenomic profiling of municipal drinking water microbiomes in an Indian city: Insights into diversity, water quality, and AMR potential," has been published in the prestigious 'Journal of Environmental Chemical Engineering' (Elsevier).

The research moves beyond conventional culture-based testing by applying metagenomic sequencing to public drinking-water systems for the first time in India.

The analysis provides an in-depth picture of microbial communities, including both beneficial and opportunistic bacteria, and traces of antimicrobial-resistance genes which are associated with multidrug resistance.

The presence of antimicrobial-resistance (AMR) genes in the aquatic environment is a critical concern, as they are increasingly mobile across health sectors — connecting humans, animals and the environment.

This study delivers the first national dataset connecting urban drinking-water metagenomes to global AMR surveillance, effectively mapping resistance pathways before they can reach clinical or agricultural domains.

Dr. Vikas Kumar, scientist at ZSI and principal investigator of the project, emphasised the study's foundational importance.

"This is the first time in India that metagenomic sequencing has been applied to public drinking-water systems to understand microbial ecology, antibiotic-resistance profiles and their environmental drivers. Our findings provide baseline data crucial for integrating microbial surveillance into national water-safety programmes," Kumar said.

He noted that even treated water harbours diverse microbial life, with its composition shaped by factors such as temperature and distribution-system conditions.

Dr. Inderjeet Tyagi, scientist at ZSI and study co-supervisor, said, "Water connects humans, animals, and the environment — the three pillars of the government of India's One Health Mission. Our study provides the environmental-health evidence base necessary for integrating microbiome monitoring into One Health frameworks." He added that these findings align perfectly with national programmes like the Jal Jeevan Mission, Swachh Bharat Mission, and the National Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance (NAP-AMR).

Prof. Karthik Raman, from IIT-Madras, highlighted the technological advance. "Through metagenomic analysis, we can detect thousands of microbial species and potential ARGs in a single run, supporting early-warning systems for antimicrobial resistance and water-borne infections." The research demonstrates that metagenomics can serve as a powerful surveillance tool, complementing traditional chemical and microbial testing mandated by the Bureau of Indian Standards. PTI SUS MNB