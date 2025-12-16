ZSI scientist Navneet Singh conferred prestigious Prof TN Ananthakrishnan Award

Kolkata, Dec 16 PTI) Zoological Survey of India's scientist Navneet Singh has been conferred the prestigious Professor TN Ananthakrishnan Award, a statement said on Tuesday.

The award was presented to Singh, a noted taxonomist, during the national dialogue on 'Insects in Health, Agriculture and Environment' in Bengaluru, the ZSI statement said.

This award, given by TN Ananthakrishnan Foundation in association with the Entomological Society of India, recognises scientists who have demonstrated exceptional excellence and made significant contributions to entomological research within India, it said.

Singh is widely recognised for his monumental work in classical taxonomy and the ecological study of lepidoptera (moths and butterflies). Since 2010, his research has fundamentally reshaped the understanding of India’s biodiversity, it added.

His achievements include the description of one new superfamily and family, the identification of 20 new genera and 191 new species and the publication of 230 scholarly papers and five monographs, besides authoring the book, 'An Illustrated Guide to the Lepidoptera of India', which catalogues 101 families, said the statement. PTI SUS SOM