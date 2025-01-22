ZSI scientists discover 23 species of blood-sucking flies in Andamans

Kolkata, Jan 22 (PTI) Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) researchers have identified 23 species of blood-sucking flies in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, including 13 species previously unreported in India, ZSI director Dhriti Banerjee said.

The study, recently published in the journal 'Parasites and Vectors', is the first comprehensive survey of these insects in the region.

Locally called 'Bhusi flies,' these insects belong to the Culicoides genus and are similar to mosquitoes in their feeding habits. They primarily feed on the blood of livestock like sheep, goats, and cattle, as well as wild animals such as deer.

The study highlights five species that can transmit the Blue Tongue Disease virus, a condition that can be fatal to livestock and cause significant economic losses in animal husbandry.

Banerjee emphasised the need for regular surveillance and control measures, especially given the region's importance as a major tourist destination. "The presence of these Culicoides species, particularly those responsible for Blue Tongue virus transmission, needs attention," she said.

Conducted in 2022 and 2023, the study found that 17 of the 23 species identified also bite humans, though no human disease transmission has been reported so far.

Officer-in-charge of ZSI's Diptera section, Dr. Atanu Naskar, said a systematic survey of the entire archipelago is needed to understand the role of these insects in disease transmission.

Senior research fellow Kaustav Mukherjee, one of the researchers involved in the study, said, "We expect to discover more Culicoides species as we continue our survey. Additionally, we are conducting population and genetic studies of these flies".

Blue Tongue Disease, transmitted by these flies, manifests through symptoms including blue discoloration of the tongue, fever, facial swelling, and excessive salivation, potentially leading to death in affected animals. The disease poses a significant threat to livestock farming and the agricultural economy. PTI SUS MNB