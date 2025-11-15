ZSI scientists discover new Gecko species in Andhra Pradesh

Kolkata, Nov 15 (PTI) Scientists from the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) have discovered a new species of slender gecko in Andhra Pradesh, an official statement said.

The newly discovered species, belonging to the genus Hemiphyllodactylus, was found in the Tirumala Hill ranges within the Seshachalam Biosphere Reserve of Andhra Pradesh, it said.

It has been officially named Hemiphyllodactylus venkatadri sp. nov, paying homage to the locality - the sacred Venkatadri Hills in Tirumala, the ZSI statement said.

The name Venkatadri is a blend of the Sanskrit words Venkata (meaning 'one who removes sins', a name for Lord Vishnu) and Adri (meaning mountain).

The discovery, published in the international journal Herpetozoa (Volume 38, 2025), was a collaborative effort by a team from ZSI's Freshwater Biology Regional Centre (Hyderabad), Reptilia Section (Kolkata) and Fakir Mohan University (Odisha).

Molecular analysis confirms the gecko's status as a distinct species, showing a 9.7–12.9 per cent genetic divergence from its closest relatives in peninsular India, including H. jnana, H. nilgiriensis, and H. peninsularis.

Key morphological features setting the Venkatadri Slender Gecko apart include - the 12–16 chin scales, 6–8 pre-cloacal pores and 5–7 femoral pores separated by poreless scales.

The gecko was discovered from under tree bark in a sandalwood plantation surrounded by tropical dry deciduous forest at approximately 881 meters elevation.

Highlighting the under-explored biodiversity of the region, ZSI Director Dhriti Banerjee said "This is only the second species of the genus Hemiphyllodactylus to be reported from Andhra Pradesh, the first being H. arakuensis".

She said discoveries like the Venkatadri Slender Gecko strongly reiterate the need for continued systematic exploration and molecular research in the Eastern Ghats as this region remains one of India's most underexplored biogeographic area.

"Yet it continues to yield a rich and growing list of new reptile species," Banerjee said. PTI SUS RG