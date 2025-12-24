ZSI scientists discover new soil-dwelling micro-arthropod species in Sikkim

Kolkata, Dec 24 (PTI) Scientists from the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) have announced the discovery of a new species of Collembola — tiny, soil-dwelling micro-arthropods — in the high-altitude landscapes of Sikkim.

The discovery, published on December 1, underscores Eastern Himalayas as a critical biodiversity hotspot and adds a new chapter to India’s entomological records, ZSI said in a statement.

The newly identified species, named Neelus sikkimensis, is the first representative of the genus Neelus ever recorded in India.

With this addition, the global species count of the genus has risen to eight.

The research was conducted by ZSI’s Apterygota Section under the leadership of Gurupada Mandal, alongside team member Kusumendra Kumar Suman, the statement said.

Their findings were featured in the peer-reviewed Journal of the Entomological Research Society.

Neelus sikkimensis is characterised by several distinct biological features with an extremely small body adapted for life deep within soil and moss.

Collembola, commonly known as "springtails," are vital to the health of terrestrial ecosystems, ZSI director Dhriti Banerjee said.