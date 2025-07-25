ZSI scientists discover new wolf spider species in Sunderbans

Kolkata, Jul 25 (PTI) Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) researchers have announced the discovery of a new spider species on Sagar Island in the Sundarbans, highlighting the region’s remarkable yet underexplored biodiversity.

This finding marks the first recorded instance of the genus Piratula in India, a group of wolf spiders predominantly found across Asia, with limited distribution in Europe and North America, a ZSI statement said on Friday.

"The newly identified species, Piratula acuminata, belongs to the family Lycosidae, commonly known as wolf spiders," the statement added.

"Unlike web-building spiders, these agile predators are ground-dwelling and ambush their prey," Souvik Sen, lead researcher from ZSI, said.

He described the species as a medium-sized spider, approximately 8-10 millimeters in length, characterised by its pale creamy white coloration interspersed with brown, chalk-white spots on its abdomen, and a pair of light brown stripes towards the rear.

The distinctive structural intricacies of its genitalia were key to its identification as a novel species.

"The unique morphological features of this spider immediately indicated it was an undocumented species," Sen added.

"We conducted extensive morphological analysis over several weeks to confirm our findings," he added.

The research team, comprising Souvik Sen and Sudhin PP from ZSI, Kolkata, along with Pradeep M. Sankaran from Sacred Heart College, Cochin, has published their detailed scientific account in the latest issue of Zootaxa, a peer-reviewed scientific journal.

This discovery on Sagar Island, the largest island within the Sundarbans deltaic complex, reinforces the ecological richness of this UNESCO World Heritage Site, Sen said.

The island's unique ecosystems, shaped by alluvial deposits from the Ganga River, include vital mudflats and estuarine waters supporting a diverse array of flora and fauna.

"Every new species we discover is a testament to the incredible natural heritage of this region," ZSI director Dhriti Banerjee said.

"It also serves as a stark reminder of how much we stand to lose if we don't expedite our efforts to protect these habitats."she added. PTI SUS MNB