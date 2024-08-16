ZSI sets up facility to help combat wildlife crimes

Kolkata, Aug 16 (PTI) The Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) on Friday inaugurated a Centre for Wildlife Forensics and Conservation Genomics in Kolkata, which will help protect India's rich biodiversity and combat wildlife crimes.

Wildlife crime is a growing threat to the country's ecosystem and this facility will play a pivotal role in addressing the menace, ZSI Director, Dr Dhriti Banerjee, said.

"By integrating the latest advancements in genomic technology and forensic science, we are not only enhancing the ZSI's capability to trace and prosecute wildlife traffickers and poachers but also setting new standards for conservation research in the region," she said.

Genomics is the study of the complete set of DNA in organisms.

The centre was inaugurated by Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Secretary Leena Nandan, a ZSI statement said.

"This facility, equipped with the latest genomic technologies, will provide critical support to law enforcement agencies and set new benchmarks in conservation science," the statement quoted the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Secretary, Leena Nandan, as saying.

The centre will undoubtedly play a vital role in safeguarding our natural heritage for future generations, Nandan said.

The ZSI director hailed the appointment of scientist Mukesh Thakur as the coordinator of the centre, saying that he has been instrumental in the conceptualization and establishment of this facility.

"His deep expertise in wildlife forensics and familiarity with the latest tools and technologies make him capable of leading this initiative. Under his supervision, I am confident that this centre will become a cornerstone in our collective efforts to protect endangered species and combat illegal wildlife trade," Banerjee said.

The centre will provide precise genetic analysis to identify species from confiscated materials, thereby aiding in the rapid and accurate prosecution of wildlife criminals, the ZSI statement.

The Centre for Wildlife Forensics and Conservation Genomics was established with a special financial grant from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.