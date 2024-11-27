ZSI study to analyse spatial distribution of earthworm species across Bengal sanctuaries

Kolkata, Nov 27 (PTI) The Zoological Survey of India has undertaken a study to analyse the spatial distribution of earthworm species and identified 22 species belonging to 12 genres across several sanctuaries in West Bengal.

A ZSI statement said on Wednesday that the survey covered earthworm species across several wildlife sanctuaries, namely Ballavpur Wildlife Sanctuary, Bethuadahari Wildlife Sanctuary, Bibhutibhushan Wildlife Sanctuary, Raiganj Wildlife Sanctuary/Kulick Bird Sanctuary and Ramnabagan Wildlife Sanctuary among others.

The highest number of species were recorded at Raiganj Wildlife Sanctuary, followed by Bethuadahari, Ballavpur, Bibhutibhushan and Ramnabagan, the statement said.

These entire research activities were also published in a SCI journal, Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution.

ZSI Director Dr Dhriti Banerjee emphasized the need to explore native earthworm species for vermiculture for the study.

"While non-native species are often used, focusing on native ones can help prevent the introduction of invasive species into agricultural ecosystems. As vermiculture gains global popularity, identifying suitable native species is crucial for sustainable practices," she said.

Earthworms, key soil organisms, play a vital role in maintaining healthy ecosystems. They contribute to nutrient cycling, soil aeration, and structure, enhancing soil fertility and supporting plant growth.

By studying soil quality, researchers aim to understand how to sustainably manage ecosystems and ensure their long-term health. PTI SUS RG