Zubeen case: CM refuses to comment on Singapore court hearing; wife seeks truth through FB post

Guwahati, Jan 15 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday declined to comment on proceedings in a Singapore court concerning the death Zubeen Garg, even as the singer-composer’s wife posted an emotional message on social media affirming the family’s wait for unravelling the circumstances leading to his death.
In a Facebook post, Garima Saikia Garg pledged the family's complete support to investigations into her husband’s death, and urged the Indian government to ‘monitor’ the proceedings in Singapore and take all necessary diplomatic steps to ensure that every relevant fact is placed before it.
The 52-year-old cultural icon had died while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19, where he had gone to attend the North East India Festival.
Singapore Police, which is investigating the death, had said in a coroner’s court there on Wednesday that Garg was ‘severely intoxicated’ and had drowned off Lazarus Island after declining a life jacket. It did not suspect any foul play in his death.
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Assam Police’s CID is also probing the incident and has arrested seven persons so far, out of which it has accused four of murder and another of culpable homicide not amounting to murder in the charge-sheet filed before a local court here last month.
The other two accused are facing charges of criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust by misappropriating funds or property entrusted to them.
Asked for his reaction to the hearing at the Singapore coroner’s court, the CM said, "I have read about it in the paper just as you all have. I don’t want to comment on it as people of Assam will analyse my words in different ways." "Politicians should not get in matters related to court. We should stay away," he added.
Sarma said the Singapore Police has given the report and there has been hearing in their court.
"It is as per their process. Our process is different," the chief minister added.
Garima posted a note on Facebook for the people of the state, government and all those who loved Garg "in the spirit of transparency, dignity, and truth".
She said when videos of the yacht surfaced in social media and television after Garg’s death, "the family came to know that the death was not normal and several suspicions arose from the visuals. Then immediately we filed an FIR for formal legal action".
She said Singapore Police, which also initiated an inquiry, time to time communicated with their family, and full cooperation, information and statements were provided to them.
She added that the communication with Singapore Police was not disclosed by the family to respect the integrity of the investigation.
Garima pointed that the Singapore authorities initiated proceedings suo motu, and the Indian High Commission there was actively involved in coordinating all legal and medical processes, including the post-mortem examination.
Expressing full faith in the law, she said the family has remained in constant touch with authorities in both the countries.
She said a detailed statement was submitted before the Coroner’s Court in Singapore by Garg’s uncle, Manoj Kumar Borthakur, on Wednesday with the help of two state prosecutors present.
It placed on record specific questions pertaining to various points, including planning of the outing on September 19, Garg’s physical and medical condition at the time, safety measures on the yacht, circumstances in which he entered the sea, response of the people around him in the yacht when he showed visible distress, timing and adequacy of medical assistance, and scope of the finding of "no foul play".
"These questions arise automatically and they are a family’s right and duty when a life ends suddenly under unclear circumstances," Garima maintained.
She appealed to the central and state governments to monitor the proceedings in the Singapore Coroner’s Court at the highest level, and take all necessary diplomatic and legal steps to ensure that every relevant fact is placed before the court.
She also urged for perusal of expeditious and effective prosecution in India on the basis of the charge-sheet already filed, and ensure that jurisdiction does not become an excuse for delay or dilution.
"We continue to seek only one thing: That the entire truth—every action taken, every word spoken, every moment lost—be fully and transparently examined and the guilty is punished to the highest level, and for that we will walk every legal path available—solemnly, consistently, and in good faith," sge added. PTI SSG SSG MNB
Zubeen case: CM refuses to comment on Singapore court hearing; wife seeks truth through FB post
