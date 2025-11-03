Zubeen Garg murdered, charge-sheet to be filed by Dec 8: Himanta

Tezpur (Assam), Nov 3 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday claimed that cultural icon Zubeen Garg was murdered in Singapore, even as the probe into the case was underway.

The celebrated singer died under mysterious circumstances while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19. He had gone to the Southeast Asian nation to attend the 4th edition of the North East India Festival (NEIF).

"I am not terming it an accident. The charge-sheet in Zubeen Garg's murder case needs to be submitted by December 17. I have set a target to submit it by December 8. We are ready now," Sarma told reporters here.

He, however, did not share further details about the case or the kind of evidence that establishes the death as murder.