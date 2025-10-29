Guwahati: Cultural icon Zubeen Garg's ashes were immersed in the Brahmaputra River by his wife Garima on Wednesday, 37 days after he was cremated with lakhs of followers mourning his untimely demise.

A special ferry was arranged and Garima, along with Garg's sister Palme Borthakur, other relatives and friends, sailed from Lachit Ghat towards the middle of the river in Guwahati.

After brief rituals, the ashes were immersed in the river from two clay pots by Garima, who was seen crying profusely.

After the immersion, Garima took to X to express her emotions in Assamese: "Assam's land, sky, wind and now the vast Brahmaputra... You are the only one in the hearts of people and nature."

"See you again one day soon... I'll talk about reincarnation, I'll write new stories for you and me. But now, we need to know what really happened to you on that cursed day. #JusticeForZubeenGarg," Garima wrote.

The singer's close associate Arun Garg, whom Garg had considered a family member and was among the four persons who had lit his funeral pyre, immersed the ashes in Brahmaputra in Jorhat.

Jorhat is the hometown of the singer.

The celebrated singer died under mysterious circumstances while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19. He had gone to the Southeast Asian nation to attend the 4th edition of the North East India Festival.

Garg's body was consigned to flames with full state honours as thousands of fans sang his songs to bid farewell to the icon in the sylvan surroundings of Kamarkuchi village in Sonapur on the outskirts of Guwahati on September 23.

After the arrival of his body in Guwahati, it was kept for public tribute at Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex. More than 10 lakh people visited him and paid their last respects.