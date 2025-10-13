Zubeen Garg's death: Assam Cong leader seeks multi-party House committee probe

Guwahati, Oct 13 (PTI) Assam’s leader of the opposition, Debabrata Saikia, on Monday urged Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary to constitute a multiparty House committee to probe the death of singer Zubeen Garg.

In a letter to the Speaker, Saikia said Zubeen’s death in Singapore under "mysterious circumstances" is unacceptable to all Assamese and has sparked many questions.

People are confused about the many loopholes in the version of the state government, the possibility of a conspiracy, poor security arrangements abroad, lack of medical facilities when his condition was critical, absence of accurate information to his family and public, and details of probe by Singaporean authorities, the Congress leader said.

''His family and people want to know the truth and the entire state is raising their voice in unison for #Justice for Zubeen. We as elected representatives have the responsibility in ensuring this and must take the lead in this matter'', Saikia added.

There are provisions in the constitution to set up a House committee on an important matter which is in the interest of the people, he said.

''The death of the singer in mysterious circumstances with conspiracy theories doing the rounds is an apt case for setting up a House committee to inquire into the matter. There have been examples in the past when such a committee has been set up'', Saikia said.

Representatives of all recognised political parties must be a part of the committee so that it is free from the pressure of any single party.

The committee should be empowered to summon witnesses, examine relevant documents and evidence, coordinate with the Singaporean authorities and the right to have access to all information related to the incident, Saikia added.

A time-frame for the completion of the inquiry and submission of the report should also be fixed, he added.

Saikia urged the Speaker to consider the matter urgently and set up the committee at the earliest.

Zubeen died in Singapore while swimming in the sea on September 19. PTI DG DG MNB