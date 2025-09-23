Zubeen Garg's final journey to cremation ground begins

Guwahati, Sep 23 (PTI) Popular singer Zubeen Garg's final journey to the cremation ground has begun from the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex here, where his body was brought after the second postmortem at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital on Tuesday.

The singer's body was again brought back to the Sports complex, where lakhs of fans, well-wishers and celebrities paid their homage to him since Sunday.

His body, placed inside the cold glass coffin, draped in the traditional Assamese 'gamosa' was taken in a flower-bedecked ambulance with a huge black and white portrait of the singer in front of the vehicle.

The singer's family, including his 85-year-old father and wife Garima Saikia, followed in separate vehicles.

Thousands of fans walked along and behind the singer's cortege.

Zubeen will be cremated with full state honours at Kamarkuchi NC village, about 20 km from the sports complex. PTI DG DG RG