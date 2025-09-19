Zubeen Garg's music transcended borders: Bangladeshi envoy

Guwahati, Sept 19 (PTI) Condoling the death of singer Zubeen Garg, Bangladesh's Assistant High Commissioner Z Hasan Fahad on Friday said his music transcended borders and touched countless hearts.

In a statement, Fahad said Garg's contributions to promoting Assamese culture and enriching the cultural fabric of the region will be remembered for generations "Zubeen Garg's music transcended borders and touched countless hearts, including in Bangladesh, where his soulful voice and Bangla compositions were warmly cherished," he said.

"In this moment of profound loss, we stand in solidarity with his family, friends, and millions of admirers. May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may his legacy continue to inspire harmony through music," he added. PTI DG SOM