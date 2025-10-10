Zubeen Garg's personal security officers arrested in singer's death case

Guwahati, Oct 10 (PTI) Two personal security officers (PSOs) of Zubeen Garg were arrested on Friday in connection with the singer's death in Singapore last month, an official said.

Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya, deputed by the government as part of Garg's security detail, were suspended by the Assam Police on Tuesday after multiple rounds of questioning, he said.

Financial transactions running into several lakhs of rupees were done through their bank accounts, raising suspicion, he added.

With this, a total of seven people have been arrested in connection with Garg's death.

Earlier, North East India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, the singer's cousin Sandipan Garg, his manager Siddhartha Sharma, musician Shekharjyoti Goswami and singer Amritprava Mahanta were arrested.

Garg, a cultural icon for the state's people, died while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19. He had gone to the Southeast Asian nation to participate in the North East India Festival. PTI SSG SOM