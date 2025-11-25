Zubeen's death 'plain and simple murder': Himanta tells Assam Assembly

Guwahati, Nov 26 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in the assembly on Tuesday that singer Zubeen Garg's death while swimming in the sea in Singapore is a case of "plain and simple murder".

The CM also claimed that one person killed Garg and the others helped him, while stating that four-five people will be booked in the murder case.

The special investigation team (SIT), which is probing into the circumstances of Garg's death, has added murder charges to the case. The SIT has so far arrested seven people in connection with the singer's death.

"One of the accused killed Garg and others helped that person. Four to five people are being booked in the murder case," Sarma claimed.

"After the chargesheet in the murder case is submitted in December, the investigators will look into angles of negligence, criminal breach of trust and other aspects," he said.

"The story begins before COVID days, eight years ago. Inquiry will be expanded so that not a single person who had ever betrayed Zubeen is spared," the chief minister said, without elaborating.

Sarma, who is also the state's home minister, claimed that the SIT will file a "watertight chargesheet, and the motive behind the crime will shock the people of the state", hinting that the whole case is related to money.

Sarma was replying to a discussion under an adjournment motion, moved by the Opposition on the singer's death, on the first day of the five-day Winter Session.

The motion was allowed by the Speaker at the request of the chief minister, in a rare instance of the government seeking the nod for an adjournment motion.

"It is an unprecedented instance of the government accepting the Opposition-sponsored adjournment motion," Sarma said, emphasising his government's concern over the circumstances surrounding Garg's death.

Garg died while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19, while visiting the Southeast Asian nation to participate in the 4th North East India Festival (NEIF). An SIT of the state police is probing into the circumstances of his death.

"A day after his death, Assam Police had registered a case regarding culpable homicide, criminal conspiracy, causing death by negligence or rash act. But after preliminary probe, the police were sure that it was not a case of culpable homicide, but a plain and simple murder," Sarma said.

"That is why, Section 103 (which deals with murder) of BNS was added to the case within three days of his death," he said, adding that if this section would not have been added, the arrested accused could have got out on bail.

Sarma also hit out at the Opposition for a question on how he had been stating that Garg was murdered, and said, "Had they got hold of the court custody order of these accused, they would have known that murder charges have been slapped." The SIT has so far arrested seven people, examined 252 witnesses and seized 29 items in connection with the case, he said.

Referring to the post-mortem reports of Garg, he said the one done in Singapore has been "by and large endorsed" by the experts at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) here, where the second examination was done, and final report is based on both.

Responding to the Opposition's criticism of the SIT and allegations of procedural lapse in the case, Sarma claimed that fool-proof probe is being conducted and there have been no lapse at any level.

"Judgement is the work of the court. But I have faith in my team for their professional work... For the sake of justice for Zubeen Garg, let us not demoralise the officers till the chargesheet is filed," he said.

Sarma added that if any shortcomings are observed in the chargesheet, he is ready to accept the Opposition's suggestion for a House Committee to look into the matter.

Sarma rejected a demand for a CBI inquiry into the singer's death. On another demand for endorsing conferring Bharat Ratna posthumously on Garg, the chief minister said all the 126 MLAs will support it if it is brought as a separate proposal.

As the chief minister concluded his reply and Speaker Biswajit Daimary was about to move to next business on the agenda, Leader of the Opposition in the assembly, Debabrata Saikia of the Congress claimed that the proceedings of the adjournment motion were not complete.

He maintained that the Opposition had more remarks to make while the Speaker also gave no ruling, and as a protest, the Congress MLAs walked out of the House briefly.

Independent legislator Akhil Gogoi was suspended from the House and forcibly moved out as he tried to marched into the Well and displayed a poster, while expressing dissatisfaction over the chief minister’s reply.

Earlier, the Speaker, allowing the motion, said important Bills and supplementary grants which were part of the original agenda for the day would be taken up at the end of the discussion as per a request of the chief minister.