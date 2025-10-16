Zubeen's death: Situation in violence-hit Baksa in Assam 'under control', say police

Guwahati, Oct 16 (PT) A day after the police baton-charged and fired tear gas shells to disperse a mob that attacked the convoy carrying the five arrested people in connection with singer Zubeen Garg's death, the situation in the violence-hit area of Assam's Baksa district was ''under control'' on Thursday, an officer said.

The mob set ablaze some vehicles and hurled stones at the convoy when the accused were being brought to Baksa District Jail.

Security forces have been deployed in and around the Baksa District Jail, where the accused have been lodged, to prevent any violence, the officer said.

''The situation is now under control and we are taking all possible steps to ensure that there is no further violence in the area'', he said.

The police have taken more than 10 people under custody in connection with the attack on the convoy, and they are currently being interrogated, the officer said.

Prohibitory orders, under Section 163 BNSS, are in force in Mushalpur town and adjoining areas of the jail, while internet or mobile data service in the entire Baksa district will remain suspended with immediate effect until further orders.

Assam Director General of Police Harmeet Singh reached the district late on Wednesday to monitor the situation and appealed to people not to take the law in their hands.

''The outbreak of violence is sad. We all want justice for Zubeen Garg, but there is a process for ensuring justice," the DGP said.

India is a democratic country, and there is a judicial process governed according to the provisions of the Constitution, which must be adhered to, he said.

''We are coordinating with a foreign country for a proper investigation into the case, and we will definitely ensure that those who are guilty will be punished according to the law of the land. People should rest assured about this," Singh said.

The accused have been remanded to judicial custody, and it is the court that has sent them to the jail in Baksa, he added.

Singh also appealed to the people to continue on the path of development happening in the state for the last few years and to have faith in the state's police force.

''The SIT is investigating the case seriously and has progressed well. The Singapore police have also informed that their force has a reputation and the investigations are progressing in the right direction," the DGP said.

Assam plunged into mourning with Zubeen Garg's death, and there was not a single person who did not have tears in their eyes, he said.

''Let us honour his memory. We all want justice and let it be ensured according to the law and its procedure," Singh said.

Several people, including police personnel, and locals, were injured, and the glass panes of vehicles were smashed, while some journalists covering the protests were also hit by stones on Wednesday.

A large number of protesters gathered outside the prison in the Mushalpur area and pelted the vehicles carrying the accused with stones, once the convoy reached there.

Some of them demanded that the accused be handed over to the public to ensure "justice for Zubeen".

Although the convoy managed to enter the jail premises, the protesters scuffled with the policemen there.

The situation, however, turned worse as the protesters set some vehicles ablaze, including those belonging to the police department and television channels.

The police fired tear gas shells to bring the situation under control.

North East India Festival (NEIF) chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, the singer's manager Siddhartha Sharma, his cousin and police officer Sandipan Garg and his personal security officers Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya were sent to judicial custody by the Kamrup Chief Judicial Magistrate after their police remand ended.

The court, expressing concern for their safety, also ruled that they should be sent to a jail where there were fewer prisoners.

Accordingly, the authorities decided to shift all five to Baksa Jail at Mushalpur, which was inaugurated two months ago, and there were no prisoners there, an official said.

Singer Zubeen Garg died in Singapore while swimming in the sea on September 19. PTI DG DG BDC