Zubeen's death: Sonowal offers tributes to singer on 11th-day rituals

Guwahati, Sep 29 (PTI) Union Minister for Shipping, Waterways and Ports Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday offered tributes to deceased singer Zubeen Garg on the occasion of his 'Adhyashraddha' (11th day rituals) held at the artist’s residence here.

He offered prayers for the eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.

“Though Zubeen has left us physically, his immortal creations will continue to live in the hearts of the people of Assam. His cultural journey will remain a source of inspiration and courage for generations,” Sonowal said.

Garg is Assam's most celebrated cultural icon and he has left behind a rich legacy of music, art, and social contributions that touched countless lives across the region and beyond, the Union minister said.

The singer had died in Singapore due to drowning in the sea on September 19.