Zubeen's death: Tributes pour in for singer on 13th-day rituals

Guwahati, Oct 1 (PTI) People from all walks of life paid tributes to Assam's iconic singer Zubeen Garg as the 13th day rituals of his 'Mangolik karya' were held in his native place Jorhat on Wednesday, following Vedic and Vaishnav traditions.

The rituals began at the Jorhat Sports Stadium with an all-faith prayer meeting, followed by 'Shraddhanjali' to the singer, which continued through the day.

Zubeen's portrait, the urn carrying his ashes and the coffin in which his body was taken from Singapore to Guwahati via New Delhi were kept in a canopy where people offered floral tributes.

The singer's wife, Garima Saikia Garg, along with members of the family, relatives and close friends, were seen acknowledging the condolences from the people with folded hands.

Garima, in an address to the people, said that she was sorry that the last rites of Zubeen, who had spent a major part of his childhood and also started his musical career from Jorhat, could not be held here due to the ill-health of his father, who could not travel to the district.

''Besides, the family wanted Zubeen's memorial to be closer to Guwahati, where we are now settled. We, however, need the blessings, love and continued support of the people so that as your daughter-in-law, I can carry forward his incomplete works and keep his legacy alive." 'Nam-Prasanga' (Vaishnav prayers) were held by members of major 'Namghars' (prayer halls) of the Jorhat district, while family members performed Vedic rituals at a separate enclosure constructed for them.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Sivakumar, Assam Pradesh Congress President Gaurav Gogoi, BJP MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, several state ministers and MLAs were present on the occasion.

Garima, along with other family members and relatives, arrived at Jorhat on Tuesday night from Guwahati and on the way, she offered prayers at the cremation grounds at Kamarkuchi where the singer's last rites were performed, and a memorial would be constructed there.

The 13th day rituals have been organised by the state government at the Jorhat District Sports Stadium, Zubeen had spent a major part of his childhood and youth in Jorhat, and the people of the district wanted his cremation to be held there but the family decided that it should be done somewhere in and around Guwahati.

The family, later, conveyed to the state government that they would organise the 13th day rituals in Jorhat.