Zubeen's family to take final call on cremation site: Assam minister

Guwahati, Sep 21 (PTI) The Assam government is scouting for a suitable site in and around Guwahati for the cremation of popular singer Zubeen Garg, and will place the options before his family to take the final call, state minister Ranoj Pegu said on Sunday.

He said the sites were being supervised, keeping in mind that a memorial of the cultural icon, who died while swimming in the sea in Singapore on Friday, would also be built at the chosen spot.

"We had held deliberations yesterday about Sonapur being a possible spot... we have other options as well," Pegu told reporters after inspecting the site at Sonapur on the outskirts of Guwahati.

He said top officials are also inspecting other sites and all the options will be placed before Garg's family.

"We will place the options before them and they will take the final call," Pegu added.

"Once the family decides, the final spot will be announced after the cabinet meeting this evening," Pegu added.

A demand was also made for Garg's final resting place to be in Jorhat, where he had spent his formative years, with the Upper Assam town often deemed as the 'cradle' of his creativity.

However, sources close to the family said that Guwahati or its suburbs could be the final choice as Garg's octogenarian father will not be able to travel to Jorhat, more than 300 km from here.

Garg's body arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi around Saturday midnight from Singapore. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma received the mortal remains in the national capital and paid his tributes.

He was accompanied by Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita and senior Assam government officials posted in the national capital.

The mortal remains reached Guwahati airport early on Sunday and will be kept for public homage at Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah sports complex in the city, after the family members pay their last respects at their Kahilipara residence.