Zubeen's wife returns postmortem report, says police should decide on making it public

Guwahati: Singer Zubeen Garg's wife Garima on Saturday returned the postmortem report of her husband to the police, saying that it is not her "personal document" and the investigators will be the best judge to decide whether it should be made public or not.

Speaking to reporters after CID Additional SP Moramee Das, who had come to hand her over the report left her residence, Garima also said she had full confidence in the ongoing investigation to unearth the exact circumstances leading to the singer's death in Singapore last month.

"I personally thought and took suggestions also. As the investigation is going on, I did not consider the report as my personal document. So, I have returned the same with the investigating officer," she added.

Garima said that she only wants the investigation to take place properly and desires to know the facts as soon as possible.

"I don't know anything about law. Whether making it public will hamper the ongoing probe, I don't know. That is why I have returned the report. If it can be made public, then you will get it from them," she added.

When asked about reports of Garg's band member Shekhar Jyoti Goswami's claim before the police that the singer was poisoned, Garima questioned why he was silent for so long.

"If Shekhar had known it, why did he hide it for so long? Anyway, a probe is going on. If anyone has done so, then he must get the strongest possible punishment.

"Why was he (Garg) pushed to such a level? He loved everyone so much! He only knew how to love people and nothing else. He also taught me only to trust people," she added.

Garg died under mysterious circumstances in Singapore on September 19 while swimming in the sea. He had gone to the Southeast Asian nation to attend the 4th edition of the NorthEast India Festival, organised by Shyamkanu Mahanta and his company.

In a twist to the mysterious death of Assam's cultural icon, Goswami has alleged that the singer's manager Siddharth Sharma and festival organiser Mahanta had poisoned Garg in Singapore. Earlier, the authorities had said he died by drowning while swimming in the sea.

Garima said, "We considered everyone as our own and part of family like brothers. He always used to say that they are our extended families and we have to think about their families too. We did that only. Now, what has been done to us, had it really happened? So, the strictest punishment should be given if it really happened." She said that she has full faith in the judicial system and is cooperating fully.

"Let the postmortem report be with the investigators. I have faith that they will do full justice to it. I believe the investigation is progressing properly and hope to get good results soon. Let there be a watertight probe and we must know every detail related to the case," she added.

The singer's wife also commented that a lot of news is being spread now and it is not immediately known how far these are true and who are behind this.

"The culprit must get strong punishment. I have lost my man. I will never get him back, but he must get proper justice. He was a man of all people. He loved each and every one by giving away everything he had. No injustice can happen to such a person," she added.

Garima told the media that the SIT took her and Garg's sister Palme Borthakur's detailed statements earlier in the day.

"They noted all the details like since when I knew Zubeen... It is my request, demand, prayer that the man should get justice. The matter should not be diverted in the case of Zubeen Garg," she added.

The state CID is currently probing the case of Garg's death after more than 60 FIRs have been lodged across the state against Shyamkanu Mahanta, the chief organiser of the Northeast India Festival, where the singer had gone to perform, and almost 10 others, including Sharma and band members Goswami and Amrit Prabha.

Already, these four people have been arrested in the case and sent to 14 days of police remand each.

Further, the Assam government on Friday set up a one-man judicial commission, headed by Justice Soumitra Saikia of the Gauhati High Court, to probe the mysterious death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg.