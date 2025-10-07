Zubeen's wife, sister seek to know circumstances leading to his death in Singapore

Guwahati: Zubeen Garg's wife Garima Saikia Garg and his sister Palme Borthakur have sought to know the circumstances that led to the singer's death in Singapore last month.

They have demanded justice for the deceased singer.

''...we will be together again, very soon Goldie (the name by which Zubeen was called by the family). But now, very soon, I/we all want to know the reason why you went away physically from us...Why? This is a big question. This question is burning my empty heart day and night. I want an answer...'', Garima said on her Facebook page.

The singer's sister, in her social media post, said, ''You will again call me 'Momon' (her pet name)....when we meet on the other side...now we have only one goal...to ensure justice for you." She urged people to provide mental support and help them get justice for Zubeen.

The singer's wife had, on October 4, returned the report of the second post-mortem examination of Zubeen's body, which was conducted at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, to the government, saying that it was not her "personal document" and the investigators would be the best judges to decide whether it should be made public or not.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had on Monday said that the government cannot make the post-mortem report public as this is a rule of the law, but a certified copy can be received from the court.

Zubeen's manager Siddhartha Sharma, musician Shekharjyoti Goswami, singer Amritprava Mahanta and North East India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta have been arrested in connection with the singer's death.

More than 60 FIRs were filed across the state against Mahanta, Sharma and several others, following which the chief minister had directed the DGP to transfer all the cases to the CID and register a consolidated case for a thorough investigation.

The CID constituted a SIT, led by Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta, to probe into the singer's death while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19.

The SIT had already issued summons to several people associated with the singer, including eight of the 11 members of the Assam Association of Singapore, who were with the singer during his last moments on the yacht, to appear before it by October 6.

The deadline expired on Monday, but none of the members of the association reported to the SIT, though one person, Rupkamal Kalita, has informed the CID that he would appear before it on Tuesday.