Aadhav Arjuna meets Manickam Tagore in Hyderabad to discuss Congress-TVK alliance

New Delhi: In view of the DMK's hard stand, the Congress has moved into a fast gear for trying an alliance with actor Vijay's Tamil Vetri Katchi (TVK).

TVK's top functionary, Aadhav Arjuna, flew into Hyderabad on February 28 with an offer of an alliance with the Congress contesting 78 assembly seats and a promise of the post of deputy chief minister and 10 ministerial berths.

Vijay offered to back the Congress campaign in Kerala and Puducherry.

Aadhav met Congress MP Manickam Tagore at a Hyderabad hotel and spoke to Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on Tagore's mobile phone.

Significantly, Rahul Gandhi was in Hyderabad on March 3 for a party programme.

Apparently, Venugopal sought two days' time, that is, until Wednesday (March 4) for conveying the response of the Congress to Vijay's offer.

On March 1 and 2, Venugopal sought the opinion of 9 Congress MPs and 17 MLAs on phone on aligning with the TVK.

Only 4 Congress MPs and 6 MLAs supported continuing the alliance with the DMK, but would go with whatever decision the party high command took.