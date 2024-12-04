CWC meeting: Who asked for reducing KC Venugopal's workload?

New Delhi: At the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Friday (November 29), senior leader and former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat insisted on an organisational revamp.

He said Congress general secretary in-charge KC Venugopal is overburdened with organisational work.

Rawat urged the leadership to reduce Venugopal's workload.

This was construed by some leaders as a desperate request to Kharge to clip the wings of Venugopal, who is considered the eyes and ears of Rahul Gandhi but is disliked by many in the party for throwing his weight around.