Vijay K C Venugopal Meeting

New Delhi: There is a lot of buzz over Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal’s two-day visit to Tamil Nadu.

Venugopal is said to have driven in and out of hotels close to the airport, meeting leaders of the DMK as well as Vijay’s party, TVK.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin is keen to ensure Congress does not walk out of the alliance.

However, Rahul Gandhi’s insistence on power-sharing is said to have run into rough weather. Stalin reportedly sent Kanimozhi to meet Rahul a few days ago, but Rahul is said to have spoken tough, insisting on a better number of seats and greater respect within the coalition.

During his visit, Venugopal is said to have sounded slightly conciliatory towards the DMK, but kept his cards close to his chest.

The DMK may be willing to underwrite election costs in Tamil Nadu, and possibly in Kerala too. The Congress has been quite open about its financial crunch.

On the other hand, Vijay too is said to be ready to back the Congress with resources. He is reportedly offering 70 of the 234 seats, and the deputy chief minister’s post if the alliance wins.

Keep watching this space for more on Tamil Nadu politics.

