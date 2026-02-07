NewsDrum Informals: Gandhis add flavour to Hooda's power lunch

New Delhi: Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda hosts lunch for political leaders and mediapersons this time around every year. But this year's lunch was a special one for the Hooda family as the guests included Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

It was for the first time in the recent times that any member of the Gandhi family had attended Hooda's lunch party. The Gandhis went to each and every stall and tasted the delicacies.

While the senior Hooda was escorting Rahul Gandhi, his son Deepender and daughter-in-law Sweta were seen explaining the ingredients used in various dishes to Priyanka Gandhi.

The presence of Gandhis was seen as a strong message to those who considered Hooda as less relevant now and someone with diminishing influence.

Apart from the opposition leaders, Hooda also, as a show of strength, had gathered all the 31 Congress legislators to send a strong signal ahead of the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections on two seats from Haryana.

(NewsDrum Informals is an editoral feature, focussing on political whispers. It is our constant effort to offer unique and differentiating content to our readers. NewsDrum Informals brings the political grapevine to you and also keeps you abreast with the news circulating in the corridors of power. Stay tuned.

Do write us at info@newsdrum.in to share your ideas and suggestions for this column.)